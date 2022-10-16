(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — 1020 Collective teamed up with Lake Erie Vegan to bring a fun, seasonal celebration to the City of Erie.

Matt Mathias took a trip to Holland Street where the festivities unfolded.

1020 Collective was host to a Fall Arts and Vegan Festival on Sunday, featuring local arts, live music and of course, vegan food.

When Allison Jones founded Lake Erie Vegan there wasn’t much of an official presence for vegans in the area.

“When I came to Erie — I’m relatively new — about two years ago, there was not really an active vegan community, so I kind of took the initiative,” said Allison Jones, founder, Lake Erie Vegan.

Since then, Jones has been working on events like this one so like minded individuals could meet.

There were over 30 vendors in attendance at 1020 Collective on Holland Street featuring artisans, vegan pop-up shops, live music and more.

“It’s a small community here. We’re not as big as Cleveland, Buffalo, Pittsburgh areas, so I think it’s just important to find your group and celebrate,” said Jones.

1020 Collective is always looking to use their facilities to bring people together.