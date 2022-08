An Arts and Vegan Festival was held this weekend by the 1020 Collective.

This event welcomed community members from all around Erie.

The festival is the first of its kind here in Erie. Organizers are hoping to make it an annual event for residents to enjoy.

Several local vendors were featured during this festival. Each vendor provided food and drinks and were all tailored by vegans.

Visitors also had the opportunity to enjoy local artisans and live music throughout the day.

