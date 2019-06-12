Skip to content
Local News
Erie Police search for robbery suspects
Channellock expands Meadville plant and product line
Erie School Board takes the next step toward a turf replacement
UE Local 506, 618 & Wabtec officially come to an agreement
Beauty icon makes appearance at Erie salon
More Local News Headlines
‘Hot Dog It’ expands to west county
The Goats hit the stage at UPMC Sunset Music Series
Dr. Paul Malaspina honored with ‘Everyday Hero’ award
Highmark Mid-Day Art Break kicks off for another season
Millcreek woman will head to trial in relation to 80 one-pot meth lab bust
Suspected driver in crash found hiding in bushes
Truck crashes into fence on Erie Airport property
New bill would ensure public school funding to be distributed under ‘fair funding formula’
Free fishing contest Saturday at Camp Sherwin
2019 Thurston Classic at Allegheny College