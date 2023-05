On Thursday, a local woman celebrated her birthday complete with a check-up appointment at her doctor’s office.

Emelee Green celebrated her 103rd birthday. She was joined by five generations of her family for a check-up appointment at Heritage Primary Care in Waterford. Her doctor, Nathan Moore, gave her a clean bill of health.

The family and Dr. Moore enjoyed birthday cake — but as for suggestions on how to stay healthy and live a long life, Green said she’s keeping that a secret.