Folks got a chance to enjoy some great local music on Saturday while also supporting a great cause.

The 10th annual Bill & Bob Music Festival was held on Sept. 3 at the Fairview American Legion Picnic Grounds.

The money raised will go towards “A Hand Up Erie” which is a local nonprofit organization that takes care of people in need.

There were also a number of sponsors that helped out during this event. Five bands also play at this event each year.

The fun activities included a Chinese Auction and raffles.

“It’s mind blowing actually because every year it continues to grow, and the Lord blesses us every year with this kind of weather and you just can’t make it any nicer for us,” said Mark Erickson, Bill & Bob Music Festival Executive Director.

Admission was free and the event wrapped up at 7 p.m. on Saturday.