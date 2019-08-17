10th annual Cardboard Boat Regatta

Over 20 participants took part in building their own boat with only cardboard, tape, paint and glue to compete during the race.

People of all ages are gathering to show off their handmade boat and compete in the race to raise proceeds for the maritime programming.

Richard Eisenberg, Director at the Bayfront Maritime tells us, “Providing access to the water and access to the bayfront for everybody is one of our missions. It brings families out here that aren’t typically on the water.”

Judges will decide on a crowd favorite, “Most creative” and “Most dramatic sinking” in Lake Erie.