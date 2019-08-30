10th Annual Nation of Patriots Flag Tour makes its way through Erie

One American Flag, 110 Days, 48 States. The 10th Annual Nation of Patriots Flag Tour is making its way through Erie Friday, August 30.

The Nation of Patriots Flag Tour is a 110 day day journey that transports one American Flag 14,500 miles through 48 states.

A group of motorcyclists left Erie’s Harley Davidson early Friday morning and made their way to Jamestown, New York to meet with New York riders to bring the American Flag back to Erie. The riders are scheduled to meet back in Erie around noon on August 30 where a flag ceremony will take place.

According to Bill Sherer, Founder of Nation of Patriots, as an all-volunteer organization, with administrative costs covered by corporate sponsors, Nation of Patriots ensures that 100 percent of funds raised go directly to the veterans it strives to help. The organization works with Veterans Administration Facilities and other veteran organizations to identify the recipients of its funds.

“Almost as rewarding as meeting the families who have been helped by the Nation of Patriots is being able to look a donor in the eye and confidently tell them that 100 percent of their donation will be placed in the hands of a veteran in need,” Sherer said.

The 10th annual Patriot Tour began in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on Armed Forces Day, May 18, and has traveled through the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, West, Southwest, South, Southeast, East and Northeast before arriving in Pennsylvania.

The tour is scheduled to leave Erie on Saturday, August 31 as they escort the flag to Mentor, Ohio. The tour will leave at 10:30 a.m. with registration beginning at Erie Harley Davidson at 8:30 a.m. A motorcycle lineup will begin at 9 a.m., with a flag ceremony taking place at 10 a.m. The tour will leave Erie Harley Davidson at 10:30 a.m.

During the Saturday ride, the tour will stop at Villa in Conneaut, Ohio around 11:20 a.m. where there are between 8 to 10 World War II residents that look forward to seeing the flag each year.

Nearly 1 million dollars has been raised through this grassroots effort since the Nation of Patriots’ inception in 2009, Sherer said. Now in its 10th year, “we’re working to spread the message and blow the doors off of our fundraising goals. Our disabled veterans need and deserve all the support we can provide.”

More information about the Patriot Tour, the Nation of Patriots and donor opportunities can be found at nationofpatriots.org