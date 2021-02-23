11 local businesses receive over $200K in aid from Millcreek Small Business Relief Loan Program

Millcreek Supervisors announced Tuesday that 11 small businesses in Millcreek have received $207,800 in aid from the Millcreek Small Business Relief Loan Program.
“We’re very happy to be able to give a helping hand to our small business owners in Millcreek
in these difficult times with the Township’s first ever business assistance program, and we hope
to help many more as the program continues,” John Morgan, Chair, Millcreek Township Board
of Supervisors.
The program offers 0% interest loans to eligible small businesses.
The Township is partnering with the Erie County Redevelopment Authority to manage the
program. Applications can be submitted to the Erie County Redevelopment Authority at ecrda.net.
