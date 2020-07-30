11 local children receive free adaptive bikes

It’s all smiles from 11 area kids who received adaptive bikes.

These bikes will help to give kids a chance to break away and have fun during the pandemic.

CEO of Variety, Charlie LaVallee, says the pandemic has been especially hard on these kids as they can’t get outside.

That will now change.

LaVallee says in order to keep safety precautions in place they are having groups of two show up and participate in the bike parade.

Each of these bikes cost $1,800, which the family receives for free. Since 2012 they have distributed more than 35,000 pieces of equipment.