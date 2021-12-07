$11 million from Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to go to redevelopment projects in Erie

State funding of $11 million is being dedicated to several redevelopment projects in Erie, including funding for the Erie County Convention Center Authority for a Bayfront Market House expansion project.

$3 million will go towards that project, which will include several businesses including a grocery store.

Erie is receiving $11 million from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

$5 million is going to ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum for expanding the existing building and adding an outdoor space. $6 million is allocated for the Erie County Convention Center Authority, including $3 million dedicated to the future construction of the Bayfront Place Market House.

“The RACP money that was released yesterday for the Market House was a high priority for me. I think it’s one of the missing components on the Erie waterfront and I’m really looking forward to that project breaking ground and being finished in the next couple of years.” said Sen. Dan Laughlin, (R) Pennsylvania State Senator.

The Executive Director of Erie Events says this funding will help pay for renovations that the community is currently enjoying.

“The ballpark project that we completed a year ago was to be provided to us over a number of years, so that is just fulfilling a commitment that was made years ago,” said Casey Wells, Executive Director at Erie Events.

Of the $6 million allocated to the Erie County Convention Center Authority, $3 million was used for upgrades to the UPMC Park ballpark and arena. Wells says the Market House is a worthwhile investment.

“To make it available for local vendors, grocers, etc, to sell their wares and to provide grocery market and similar services on Erie’s Bayfront that’s known to be a food desert. We’re glad to do that and activate that space and continue to invest in the Bayfront.” Wells said.

