11-year-old passes away in Long Island, NY, after being left in hot car Video

An 11-year-old girl died Tuesday after she was found alone in a hot car in her family's Long Island driveway.

The girl's mother and her three children were out running errands before they got home and went side, police said. It is unclear how much time passed before the mother realized the 11-year-old wasn't inside and was still inside the stifling car.

It's not clear if the victim had special needs which kept her from getting out of the car and saving her own life.