11-year-old receives different kind of birthday celebration with parade from neighbors

A joyful moment in the midst of this unfortunate situation, a different kind of birthday celebration for 11-year-old Gwenna Gast.

A friend of Gwenna’s family came up with the idea to create a parade of sorts with decorated cars, posters, music and confetti.

Gwenna’s mother explains how it made her and those who witnessed the birthday celebration feel.

“They were holding back tears, but it was like a good happiness like okay we can do something. We have some sort of control over this situation and we can still bring happiness and do things we just have to think outside the box and come together as a community,” said Angela Gast, Mother of the birthday girl.

The Gast family was thrilled to make Gwenna’s birthday special.

They had previously thought they would have to cancel the party, but they were able to come up with something very uplifting for the community to see.