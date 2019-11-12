$11,000 presented to Veterans Miracle Network

Representatives from the Veterans Miracle Network received a generous donation this morning, all for a good cause.

More than $11,000 was presented by check to the Veterans Miracle Network by the Greater Erie Board of Realtors.

300 people packed the Perry Hi-Way Hose Company in Summit Township for the third annual Purse Bingo event that was held back in October.

Community members had the opportunity to play bingo and to possibly win a new designer purse.

“A lot of people that work here and a lot of people that are involved have a military connection, so because of that we wanted to make sure we gave back to those people,” said A.J. Monella, Association Executive, Greater Erie Board of Realtors.

The Greater Erie Board of Realtors is already planning for next year’s event.