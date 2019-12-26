115 million to travel back home after holidays; experts calling it the worst travel day of the year

Industry experts are calling it the worst travel day of the year, as some 115 million Americans begin their journeys back home.

The biggest concern around larger cities where traffic tie-ups can slow things to a crawl for extended periods. We spoke with one driver who goes from Toronto to Orlando every year. He thinks the day after Christmas is the best way to go.

“Yeah, Boxing Day we think there are less trucks we’re still counting we don’t know and also less RV’s I think we counted only four so far from Toronto” said Gerry Terhaar, a holiday traveller.

AAA is predicting that this season could set an all-time record for the most people on the roads for the holiday.