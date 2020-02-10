11th annual Erie RV Show concludes

Thousands of people made their way to Erie’s Bayfront this weekend for the 11th annual Erie RV Show.

The show was held at the Bayfront Convention Center over the span of four days. The center was jam-packed with RV’s from three local dealers.

The newest motorcycles, jet ski’s and ATV’s were also on the show room floor.

Organizers say the event was a success this year with a big crowd turnout.

“I think people are trying to kick the winter blues and get out and be able to do something with the family. Obviously we can’t do anything in the winter time because it’s just so cold.” Ali DeSanti, Erie Promotions

DeSanti also says this event is a fan favorite.