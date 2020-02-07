11th annual Erie RV Show set to showcase latest RVs, campers and camping equipment

If winter weather has you dreaming of warmer temperatures and camping under the stars, then you may want to check out the 11th annual Erie RV Show going on this weekend.

This four-day event showcases the latest trends and equipment that will get you and your family out of the house and spending time together. There will be plenty of vendors on hand to answer your questions and explain what is new on this year’s market,

“We have three different RV dealers. We have got the motorcycle pavilion that is sponsored by Off Road Express, lots of ATVs and big boy toys.” said Ali DeSanti, with Erie Promotions.

This year’s RV Show is going on right now at the Bayfront Convention Center until 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, doors open at 10 a.m. and go until 7 p.m.

The RV Show wraps up on Sunday with doors opening at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.