11th Annual Erie RV Show takes place at the Convention Center

If the winter weather has you dreaming of warming tempatures and camping under the stars, then you may want to check out the 11th annual Erie RV show going on right now.

This four day event showcases the latest trends and equipment that will get you and your family out of the house and spending time together.

Plenty of venders will be on hand to answer your questions and explain what is new on this years market.

We have three different RV dealers. We have got the motorcycle pavilion that is sponsored by Off Road Express lots of ATVs and big boy toys.

Ali Desanti, Erie Promotions

