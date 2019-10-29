11th annual Jefferson Educational Society’s Global Summit underway

The 11th annual Global Summit gets underway with a focus on inclusion, race and equity.

The opening night speaker was Camille Busette from the Brookings Institute. Her discussion was entitled “Thinking Differently And About Race And Belonging.” Busette also looked at Erie’s place in the larger dialogue about equity and the issues created by 500 years of segregated spaces.

“When we have segregated spaces, we also have segregated networks and networks are all very important to opportunity,” Busette said. “When you don’t have the same kinds of networks, the opportunity structure is different. The opportunity outcomes are different.”

The summit continues tonight with a focus on the effects of harmful algal blooms.