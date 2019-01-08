12+ car pile-up in Altoona causes hours of traffic delays Video

More than a dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up on an interstate in Altoona.

The incident happening around 10pm Monday, heading westbound on Interstate 70.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital with a variety of injuries. Those stranded in vehicles were taken to a fire department for warmth, the pile-up causing traffic to be heavily backed up for several hours.