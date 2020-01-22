12 local emergency departments granted more than $144,000

The State Fire Commissioner’s Office granted more than $144,000 to 12 area emergency departments.

The grant money is used to maintain and improve facilities, as well as, equipment, training, and other costs associated to the departments.

One of the departments selected was Millcreek’s West Ridge Fire Department.

Fire Chief Jerry DeRosa says the funding will go towards purchasing digital pagers for active members, which cost about $500 per pager.

Chief DeRosa says this will be a great help to the department.

“[The pagers] will enable our members to hear both sides of dispatch, as well as, equipment going en route, equipment canceled, officers going en route, which we do not have that capability right now with analog pagers,” said Fire Chief DeRosa, West Ridge Fire Department.

Chief DeRosa hopes to purchase 25 digital pagers.