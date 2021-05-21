12 new American citizens sworn in at Erie’s Federal Courthouse Friday

12 New Americans sworn in as citizens at Erie’s Federal Courthouse Friday











New American citizens raised their right hand to be sworn in at Erie’s Federal Courthouse this morning.

These 12 new American citizens came from eight different countries, including Ukraine, Canada, Asia, Iran, Jordan, Nepal, Nigeria and Bhutan.

All 12 of those citizens stood before the federal court judge and said the Pledge of Allegiance Friday morning.

One of the new citizens says everybody deserves an opportunity in America.

“I feel like everybody deserves an equal shot here in America because America is the land of the melting pot and nobody should have to like be held outside of America. But hey, I just feel like everybody deserves a fair shot,” said Fanta Konneh, new American citizen.

All 12 new citizens received a certificate of citizenship.