Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Health Department announce that there are 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County, bringing the total number of cases to 620.

Of these 620 total cases:

493 Recovered Cases

113 Active Cases

11,676 Negative Cases

14 Deaths

The County Executive reports that 58% of the patients are female and 42% are male.

