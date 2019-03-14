12 Senate Republicans vote with Democrats to cancel emergency border funding declaration Video

The Republican-led Senate dealing President Donald Trump a big blow today against his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border.

Since the Democrat-controlled House approved the measure last month, the Senate vote would force Trump to use a veto to protect his presidential campaign's 'Build the Wall' mantra over objections from his own party.

From within his own caucus, 12 Republicans crossing the aisle and voting with Democrats to cancel the president's emergency declaration that redirected $3.5 billion from the Pentagon to his border wall.

For supporters of the bill, it's about the constitution.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying, "This will be a vote about the very nature of our constitution, our separation of powers, and how this government functions henceforth."

A sentiment echoed by some Republicans.

Senator Mitt Romney saying, "This is a constitutional issue".

Tennessee Republican Lamar Alexander saying the founders gave the 'power of the purse' to Congress to limit the president's power.

"Never before has a president asked for funding. The Congress has not provided it, and then the president has used the National Emergency Act of 1976 to spend the money anyway... This check on the executive is a source of our freedom. In addition, this precedent or this declaration is a dangerous precedent."

The president disagrees, arguing the constitution has nothing to do with it.

"It is very important. It is a border security vote. It is pure and simple, a vote for border security... If I do a veto, it's not going to be overturned."

After saying for weeks before the order was made that such a move would set a bad precedent, today, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell standing with the president.

"He has simply operated within existing law... If Congress has grown uneasy with this new law, as many have, then we should amend it."

With neither chambers having enough votes to overrule a veto, this vote, more about messaging, but the resolution of disapproval could help lawyers challenging its constitutionality in courts make their case.