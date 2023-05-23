A 12-year-old boy is recovering following a shots fired incident in the 1100 block of East 9th Street.

The victim was shot in the chest as 19 gunshots were reportedly fired outside that tore through the floor and into his room. The incident happened early Saturday morning.

Erie Police report the victim was treated and released from a local hospital. City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said while this incident does not seem to be targeted, it’s still extremely concerning.

“Whether someone is hit or not, the danger exists and it’s life-threatening. So every case like this we take it seriously. We are looking at cameras in the neighborhood as well as trying to interview any of the neighbors that may have heard anything,” said Chief Spizarny.

Police are urging neighbors with information to contact Detective Andrew Miller at (814) 870-1519.