12-year-old with dwarfism receives therapies through Shriners Hospital

Erie is fortunate to host a Shriners Hospital for children which has provided free orthopedic care for kids for more than 90 years in our community.

You can help continue that mission.

The Erie Shriners Hospital for children is always working hard to make kids happy and healthy. We want to introduce you to one of those kids tonight.

Jet 24’s Emma Rose Lewis has the story of Henry and his experience at Shriners.

Henry Moss comes here every week for therapy. He was diagnosed with achondroplasia, commonly known as dwarfism, and had a stroke.

“The main doctor he uses is actually through Shriners, but she’s also a doctor down in Pittsburgh,” said Natalie Moss, Henry’s mother.

Moss also said that since Henry was about four, he’s done therapies through Shriners, but he’s also had multiple surgeries.

Now 12, Henry has made significant progress over the years, but he still gets the one-on-one attention he needs.

He and his family are happy with the treatment and the care the staff at Shriners give.

This however was all unknown territory for Natalie. Shriners helped her along the way.

“So many questions about so many unknown things, and we have learned so much along the way from a variety of people in different positions, so it was nice and comforting because they’re all so caring and they’re all so sweet,” said Moss.

She says the experience patients get at Shriners is special and one-of-a-kind.

“The biggest difference is how they make you feel. Literally when you come through that door for coming for something that you know nothing about, you don’t know any of the people. They’re very welcoming. They always have a smile,” said Moss.