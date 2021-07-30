120 students graduate from the Police Athletic League summer program

Family and friends of 120 students of the Police Athletic League saw their students graduate on Friday.

During the six weeks of the summer program, the students had the chance to see what goes behind the criminal justice system.

The students got the chance to get their hands on experience by learning from Erie Police, speaking with local district justices and the Erie County coroner.

Some students of the program said their summer experience with PAL’s have motivated them to continue to seek law enforcement as a career in the future.

“I want to be in a SWAT team because no ladies have ever did it. So I want to be the first so Officer Tom Lenox has helped me a lot through that, and I am very excited because I really want to do it and nothing won’t stop me to do it,” said Na’ilahamina Crawford, PAL Graduate.

“I think this is a really good opportunity to come hang out with officers, learn what they do and learn how they treat people which is good,” said Alejandro Miranda, PAL Graduate.

“To me this is kind of like the pay check of the kids for putting the time and the commitment not for this camp but a lot of these kids you know who stuck with the program,” said Sgt. Tom Lenox, Coordinator of PAL’s Program.

The coordinator of the program said that the Police Athletic League would continue during the school year.

