$120,000 project underway at Six Mile Creek to stop erosion

Work is underway to stop the erosion that is damaging a Harborcreek Township Park.

The $120,000 project is designed to stabilize the banks of Six Mile Creek.

A concrete block retaining wall with armoring is being built on the south side of the creek as it cuts through Whitford Park. Township officials say ongoing erosion has threatened the stability of a pavilion in the park and could jeopardize more pavilions if it’s not stopped.

“You see people from all over the area down at our park enjoying it. So, with this project, we can make sure that this park is here for years to come by making sure we’re taking care of the situation,” said Steve Oler, Harborcreek Township Supervisor.

The project should take about four weeks and is being paid for using American Rescue Plan grant money.

