1201 Kitchen closing April 15; Owner to open new restaurant fall 2021

The owner of one downtown restaurant is making some changes.

Owner and Chef Dan Kern announced on 1201 Kitchen’s Facebook page that after nearly 14 years of business, the restaurant is closing on April 15th.

**BIG NEWS** As we near our 14th year of business I am constantly reminded of and guided by our restaurant’s mantra,… Posted by 1201 Kitchen on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Kern says there is good news, however. He stated that construction on the new restaurant began in October of 2020 with hopes of opening in the fall of this year.

As for the spot, that’s currently home to the restaurant, it won’t be vacant for long.

“We are of the understanding that a restaurant will still be occupying or occurring in that location. It will be rebranded, which is a good thing. Ultimately, we will still have a good service base restaurant in downtown Erie and more details will be announced at a later date.” said John Buchna, Executive Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership.