1201 Kitchen closing April 15; Owner to open new restaurant fall 2021

The chef and owner of 1201 Kitchen in downtown Erie has announced some big news.

Owner and Chef Dan Kern announced on 1201 Kitchen’s Facebook page that after nearly 14 years of business, the restaurant is closing April 15, 2021.

But, with that closure comes a new restaurant.

Kern stated in the Facebook post that construction on the new restaurant began in October of 2020.

The new restaurant is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021, however Kern has not announced any specifics yet on a location, name, or what type of food they will offer.