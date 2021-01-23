1201 Kitchen to close current location; Owner to open new restaurant in Fall of 2021

The owner of one downtown restaurant is making some changes.

Owner and Chef Dan Kern announced on 1201 Kitchen’s Facebook page that after nearly 14 years of business, the restaurant will be closing on April 15th, 2021.

Kern said that there is good news however. According to Kern, construction on the new restaurant began in October of 2020 with hopes of opening in the fall of 2021.

As for the spot that is currently home to the restaurant, the location will not be vacant for long.

“We are of the understanding that a restaurant will be occupying or occurring in that location. It will be rebranded which is a good thing, but ultimately we will still have a good service base restaurant in downtown Erie and more details will be announced at a later date,” said John Buchna, Executive Director of Erie Downtown Partnership.

The last day that 1201 Kitchen will be open at their current location is April 15th.