128,000 new jobs added to U.S. workforce last month

If you are currently looking for a job, then you will like this news.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the United States added 128,000 jobs last month.

This spike in jobs came as a surprise to some economists because most of them predicted the unemployment rate to drop drastically due to the recent GM strike, but that wasn’t the case last month.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the National Unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, up from 3.5 percent the month before.

Here, in the Erie region, the unemployment rate is right about 4 percent.

“Locally, we’re really busy. We have some key accounts that we work with where we place dozens of employees and there’s other people that we place, kind of one-off’s, here and there,” said Shawn Waskiewicz, Business Development Manager, Volt Workforce Solutions.

Shawn Waskiewicz works at Volt Workforce Solutions, a staffing agency in Erie.

He says the uptick in jobs creates a great candidate market, meaning people looking for jobs have a wide variety of choices when choosing where they want to work.

“There’s a lot of people who are looking for work that have jobs, even about 75% of those that are currently working aren’t happy. So everybody is kind of looking,” said Waskiewicz.

Waskiewicz added with the increase of jobs, business owners need to make sure thier company stands out in order to attract workers.

“What can yo offer that other people can’t? Benefits is a really big thing right now, especially with health insurance,” said Waskiewicz.

The job gain in October came primarily in industries such as health care and social assistance, which added 34,000 jobs. The Leisure and Hospitality industry added 61,000 jobs.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected a gain of only about 85,000 jobs. This new report defied expectations quite a bit.