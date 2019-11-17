12th Annual Africa 6000 host annual dinner at Kahkwa Club

The 13th annual Africa 6000 International helps people in Africa have a better life.

The theme of the event was Harvest Moon for a fun fall-like atmosphere. In September, the group completed deep water well with a solar pumping system in a Tanzanian village.

They reached clean water at 80 meters and more than 3,000 thirsty people now have clean water for the first time ever.

“When you have clean water, it’s so easy to take it for granted when you don’t have it,” said Teresa Murtland, Executive Director of Africa 6000 International. “You have no idea how life-saving or changing it could be.”

Organizers said that anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000 kids under the age of five die daily because they don’t have clean water to drink.