12th Annual Erie Auto Show taking place at Bayfront Convention Center

















If you’re in the market for a new vehicle or just want to see what’s new, the Bayfront Convention Center is the place to be this weekend.

The 12th Annual Erie Auto Show is showcasing a variety of new automobiles and trucks.

The event gives people the chance to see hundreds of cars and trucks all under one roof without having to worry about Erie’s cold weather.

For car enthusiasts there will also be a long line of muscle cars for multiple vendors to rev up the fun.

“A lot of the families will come down and they’ll walk around and look at which vehicle fits as they grow and look at the new technology and all the different things the new cars have,” said Mark Concilla, Erie Auto Show promoter.

The auto show will be open to the public today from noon until 8 p.m.