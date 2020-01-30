12th Annual Erie Auto Show to take place this weekend at Bayfront Convention Center











The Bayfront Convention Center is gearing up for a weekend event that is sure to cause a bit of early spring fever.

The 12th Annual Erie Auto Show is packed full of cars, trucks, and SUV’s.

A group of 25 dealerships is on hand to help you look over and get a feel for the newest model year offerings.

For enthusiasts, there is also a long line of muscle cars from multiple eras to rev up the fun.

Also, this year’s theme is the Beach Exhibit, which pairs up a car and boat from the 50’s and 60’s eras with models that are sure to make a splash.

“We’ve got a 1955 Chevrolet Waldorf Nomad towing a 1958 Chris Craft boat. We have a 1967 Corvette towing a 1965 Donzi speedboat. Also in the center of the display, we have an amphicar. That’s interesting, because it’s the amphicar that everybody knows was always around Erie,” said George Lyons, President, Contemporary Motorcar.

You can find times for this weekend below: