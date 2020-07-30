12th annual Global Summit to take place in person, dates to be decided

We now know the lineup for the 12th annual Global Summit, a list that includes former President George W. Bush.

The Jefferson Education Society made the decision to hold the summit in person and not through computers.

The two week event does not have set dates yet as organizers will keep an eye on the COVID-19 situation before deciding.

“Most of our audience is an older audience so we will not hold the Global Summit unless it is absolutely safe for people to do so,” said Ferki Ferati, Jefferson Education Society.

Besides President Bush, other notable speakers include Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, National Constitution Center President Jeffrey Rosen, and three former presidential Chiefs of Staff.