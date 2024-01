East 12th Street has been closed from the Bayfront Connector to East Avenue due to part of a roof falling off a building caused by the high winds.

According to the Erie Firefighters IAFF Local 293, the street has been shut down starting just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday as the City of Erie Streets Department set up barricades. Building inspectors were also called to the scene.

They will keep the road closed until conditions deem it safe.