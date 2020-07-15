$13.6 million in grants for COVID-19 readiness

Leaders in the community are taking strides to ease the spread of coronavirus in Erie County.

State Representatives Bizzarro, Merski and Harkins announcing LECOM Health and UPMC services will receive $13.6 million dollars in grants to supportCOVID-19 readiness.

The grant looks to improve care relating to infection prevention and expansion of testing.

Representative Ryan Bizzarro told JET24/FOX66 this grant looks to bring critical resources to long-term care facilities.

“We have to take and invest it in what we have properly and I’m glad to see that Erie County is going to be part of that investment and part of combating this virus moving forward and protecting our community,” said Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D) 3rd District

State Representative Bizzarro also said he plans on seeking additional funds for COVID-19 relief.