13 new firefighters sworn-in to Erie Fire Department

The City of Erie welcomes 13 new firefighters.

Each were sworn-in at city hall yesterday. The firefighters have begun their training and are expected to be fully trained and on the streets by March 23rd.

The large class follows the retirement of 12 firefighters, which includes former Fire Chief Guy Santone.

One new firefighter explained the hard work that went into getting to this point.

“Honestly it’s one of the happiest days of my life. I’m very excited to be here. It was a bit of a climb to get here, there was a lot of competition at the tryouts. But, I’m very excited,” said Micaiah Gardner, Erie Fire Department.

12 of the 13 new firefighters have previously served in the military.