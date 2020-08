Over a dozen people are rescued in the Presque Isle bay after their boat capsized.

According to the Coast Guard, this happened just before 2:00 p.m. off of Dobbins Landing.

The Coast Guard, Erie Fire Department and Emergycare responded to a pontoon boat that capsized with 13 people on board.

All of them were rescued with the help from other boaters. None of the passengers needed any medical treatment.

The Coast g=Guard is currently investigating.