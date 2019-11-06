13-year-old arrested in connection with threatening social media posts targeting local schools

Erie Police announced today they made an second arrest in the case of threatening posts made on social media targeting several area schools.

Those threats were originally posted on Snapchat on November 4th.

According to Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, a 13-year-old student from the Perseus House Charter School of Excellence has been charged in that case.

The 13-year-old’s Snapchat name was “skoolshooter814.”

The arrest comes after the arrest of a 15-year-old Strong Vincent Middle School student on Monday.

“These comments they make are going to get them in trouble and it’s gonna be something that could potentially ruin their future. It’s a matter that they shouldn’t be doing that and we hope that with the example of these kids being arrested and being held responsible, I hope the message gets around and other kids realize they shouldn’t be doing that,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

The student will be charged as a juvenile with one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Erie Police say they will continue to investigate any threats and charge all suspects as appropriate.