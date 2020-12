A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital fighting for his life after getting shot in the head Saturday night.

According to Erie Police, this happened on East 20th Street right off Buffalo Road around 9:30 p.m.

Police say a 13-year-old juvenile was shot in the head and is currently at the UPMC Hamot ER in serious condition.

No one is in custody yet, but police are looking for witnesses and are reviewing cameras in the area.