13-year-old remains in critical condition after Saturday shooting as police continue to search for suspects

A teenager remains in critical condition as police search for suspects in relation to the shooting.

According to police, the 13-year-old was walking with a family member in the area of East 20th Street and Franklin Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when several shots were fired towards them.

Chief Dan Spizarny says the owner of the residence came out when they heard the gunshots, found the victim and called 911.

The boy was life-flighted to Pittsburgh. It is believed this was a targeted shooting.

At this time, police are searching for suspects and any surveillance footage in the area.