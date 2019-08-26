135th Annual Erie County Fair set to kick off

The Erie County Fair is just a few hours away from kicking off for its 135th year.

The annual fair is held at its traditional location of the Wattsburg Fairground.

This year, the classics are all back from pig racing to the goat race. More than 45 vendors are expected to be there, plus 17 rides.

Board Member Larry Wellman said they have been planning the fair since February.

“It’s a lot of fun to see the different faces people show when they see the different things going on here at the fair, especially the animals,” said Larry Wellman, Board Member, Erie County Fair.

The fair kicks off at 5 p.m. tonight and will run until August 31. Admission is $8 at the door.