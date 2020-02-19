13th annual Knockout Homelessness takes place to support Erie City Mission

A local organization is once again raising money to help people in need by facing off in the boxing ring.

The 13th annual Knockout Homelessness fundraiser is taking place to support the Erie City Mission.

Aaron Hertel of Hertel and Brown Physical Therapy will take on “John Boy” Bizzaro.

The fundraiser strives to increase awareness for homelessness.

The event looks to raise money for support programs and services of the Erie City Mission.

“This event is geared towards homelessness. The Erie community is very generous. This is a way to keep the conversation going about the tragedy of homelessness,” said Stephen Westbrook, CEO of the Erie City Mission.

More than 700 people were expected to attend tonight’s event.