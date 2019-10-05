13th annual Oktoberfest is underway at St. Joseph’s Church

Can’t make it to this year’s Oktoberfest in Germany? Erie has you covered.

People are gathering celebrate one of the most historical places rooted here in Erie.

Father Larry Richards, Pastor at St. Joseph’s says, “Erie was basically in the beginning, there was Germans and there were Irish. Those were the first two that started here and we don’t celebrate them as much. Of course, everyone celebrates St. Patrick’s Day, but the first church in Erie was St. Mary’s.”

To kick off the event, hundreds of people are coming down to St. Joseph’s for the 13th annual Oktoberfest.

You can find an abundant amount of German beers, Oktoberfest mugs, and beer flights.

Then there’s the menu, with some all time favorites.

Moe Trabold, Co-chair of Oktoberfest says, “Absolutely the sauerkraut balls, you know we’ve been working on those all week. I think the final count was 4,440 which is crazy. We had people rolling them all weekend.”

While Oktoberfest brings people together for delicious German cuisine, it also brings people together to learn more about the German heritage.

“We are just enjoying one another as a parish. As the City of Erie, when we have great times together is something we all need,” Richards said.

The fest will continue through Sunday until 6PM.

