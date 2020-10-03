13th annual St. James Oktoberfest kicking off with drive-thru event

Usually one of the last festivals of the year, Oktoberfest is happening this weekend with take out German food and beer.

It’s the 13th annual Oktoberfest and despite being a drive-thru or take out event, Bishop Lawrence Persico participated in the annual tapping of the keg.

The festival is going on all weekend long, going from noon to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5:00 p.m.

They are serving a variety of German beer and food, including pork and sauerkraut, bratwurst and much more.

Father Larry Richards says he is glad to see the community come together for this year’s modified Oktoberfest this weekend.

“We still get to bring all the people together and to do something for the community is a great thing.” Father Richards said.

Father Richards adding that it took months to plan the drive thru Oktoberfest event. He’s glad to see the community coming out to show their support.