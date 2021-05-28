13th annual Troika Festival kicks off for the weekend

The severe weather did not stop people from enjoying their favorite Russian foods for the annual Troika Festival.

For the second year in a row, many activities were cancelled including the live folk music and dancing. They decided back in March that a full pick-up event was the best way to go.

There was also a raffle for a “Do it yourself Ice Bar”

On Friday, they had about 50 to 100 food orders.

“We want to set an example for the rest of the festivals too. Hey, we want to be part of the community and still show the community that life has not changed and we are going to make people have a good Memorial Day weekend.” said Nick Taylor.

The festival will continue on Saturday from noon to 6:00 p.m.