13th Annual Troika Festival takes place this weekend

The severe weather on Friday did not stop people from enjoying their favorite Russian foods from the Annual Troika Festival.

For the second year in a row, many activities were cancelled the live folk music and dancing.

Back in March they decided that a full pick up event was the best way to go as folks could still pick up borscht and kielbasa.

There was also a raffle for a “Do it Yourself Ice Bar.”

On Friday, the event had about 50 to 100 food orders.

“We want to set an example for the rest of the festivals too. Hey, we want to be part of the community and still show the community that life has not changed and we are going to make people have a good Memorial Day weekend.” said Nick Taylor, Volunteer Parishioner.

The festival will continue on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.