14-year-old charged with felony for stealing vehicle, leading police on high speed chase

A 14-year-old female has been charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police, and more, after a stolen vehicle lead Titusville police to Rouseville Friday evening.

Titusville Police attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the parking lot of McDonald’s after midnight.

As police approached the vehicle, the Ford Expedition took off and headed Southbound onto Route 8.

They were taken on a high speed chase that traveled out to Route 8 South, turning onto Black Road.

The pursuit was approaching Rouseville, and Pennsylvania State Police deployed spike stripes that successfully disabled the vehicle.

After an investigation, police found the Ford had recently been reported stolen.