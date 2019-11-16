14-year old female charged with fleeing and eluding from police

A fourteen year old female has been charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding, and more When a stolen vehicle lead Titusville police to Rouseville friday after midnight.

Titusville police attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the parking lot of McDonald’s.

As police approached the car the Ford Expedition took off and headed southbound onto Route 8.

They were taken on a high speed chase that traveled out to Route 8 south, turning onto Black Road.

The pursuit was approaching Rouseville, and Pennsylvania State Police deployed spike strips that successfully deflated the two front tires of the Ford.

The Ford than became disabled.

After the investigation, police found that the Ford had been recently reported stolen.